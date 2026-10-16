Man, 31, dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a 31-year-old man died in hospital after he was struck by two vehicles in Oshawa on Thursday evening.

Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Ritson Road South at Vimy Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Police say the man was walking across Ritson Road South when he was struck by a blue Dodge Caravan travelling southbound. He was then hit by a second vehicle, a black Volkswagen SUV, travelling northbound on Ritson Road South.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation.