Man, 45, charged in connection with nearly 20 alleged break-ins across Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they arrested and charged a man in connection with nearly 20 commercial break-and-enters throughout Brampton.

Officers say over the past two months, they investigated multiple overnight break-and-enters in downtown Brampton and in the Queen Street East and Kennedy Road area.

As a result, investigators identified 45-year-old Shane Jason Elliot as a suspect in the break-ins.

“The incidents involved several local restaurants, retail stores and other commercial establishments,” police said in a news release. “The accused targeted these businesses overnight, gaining entry by smashing front glass doors or windows with a rock or brick.”

Elliot faces a total of 17 charges, including 13 counts of break, enter and committing an indictable offence, as well as four counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.