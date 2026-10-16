Man and woman facing 30 theft-related charges, 3 others outstanding

A man and woman have been arrested and police are looking for three more suspects following thefts from multiple Toronto retail stores.

Police allege the thefts occurred between January 14, 2026 and October 11, 2026 when a group of suspects worked together to steal more than $35,000 in goods from several stores.

Investigators were able to identify and locate two of the suspects on Sunday. As a result, Jacob Doucette, 35, and Camille Dobson-Boire, 31, both from Toronto, were arrested. Doucette faces multiple charges including 12 counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of disguise with intent and seven counts of failing to comply with probation.

Meanwhile, Dobson-Boire is facing nine counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of disguise with intent and 10 counts of disobeying order of court.

3 suspects outstanding

Toronto police say they are looking for three suspects who allegedly took part in the thefts.

Richard Hoskin, 45, of Toronto, is wanted for theft under $5,000, disguise with intent and failing to comply with release order. He is described as five-feet-10, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The second suspect, Charles Clarke, 42, of Toronto, is wanted for theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation. He is described as five-feet-11, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Evan Douglas-Fish, 28, of Toronto, is wanted for theft under $5,000, and disguise with intent. He is described as as five-feet-11, with a thin build, short brown hair and blue eyes.