Police looking for suspect in alleged Grange Park break and enter

Toronto Police are looking for a man allegedly involved in a break and enter at an apartment building in the Grange Park neighbourhood.

Investigators say the man gained entry into the building in the Dundas Street West and McCaul Street area around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 8.

He allegedly broke into a locker secured with a combination lock and stole personal property including bank cards. The suspect then allegedly used the stolen cards to make purchases.

Police are now looking for Robert Cropeardwolf, 47, of Toronto. He is wanted for break and enter, breach of probation and two counts of possessing/using a credit card obtained by offence.

Cropeardwolf is described as five-feet 11, with a thin build, brown eyes, and is clean shaven.