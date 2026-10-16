Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ 87-year-old man in Mississauga

Police said Keum-Sin left his home in a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra on Fri. Oct. 16. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 16, 2026 9:01 pm.

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing “vulnerable” man who was last seen in Mississauga early Friday afternoon.

In a social media post shared Friday night, police identified the missing man as 87-year-old Keum-Sin.

Detectives said he was last seen leaving his residence around 2:15 p.m. in the Summerville area, near Nawbrook Road and Dundas Street East.

Police said Keum-Sin left his home in a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The car is described as a four-door vehicle with an Ontario licence plate: CVZB364.

Keum-Sin is described as a slim five-foot-nine Asian man who weighs approximately 165 pounds. He is balding at the top with grey hair on the sides and no facial hair.

He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a beige spring jacket, black dress pants, a black and white baseball cap, burgundy dress shoes and eye glasses.

Police said they are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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