Some Canada’s Wonderland rollercoasters to remain closed, no timeline on reopening

Some Canada’s Wonderland rollercoasters will remain closed indefinitely, according to park officials.

Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., is owned by the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and the closure comes in response to a fatal incident that resulted in the death of a man at another amusement park under their umbrella – Six Flags over Georgia in Mableton, Georgia.

Read the full message on our website: https://t.co/5ECOpJm7EW https://t.co/Zr4CpTrqO9 — Canada’s Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) October 16, 2026

In an update on Friday, Canada’s Wonderland President, Christopher Mortensen, said while the park will be open, many of the rides similar to the attraction involved in the Georgia incident will remain temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution.” This includes the park’s popular rides Leviathan and Behemoth.

In the update, Mortensen noted the park’s inspection procedures around the operation of their rollercoasters.

“Our attractions undergo daily, weekly, monthly and annual inspections, and our team members receive extensive training to safely operate and maintain our rides,” he said.

In an email to CityNews, Canada’s Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock said there is no timeline for when the rides will be reopening.