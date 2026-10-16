Owen Power had the overtime winner as the Buffalo Sabres reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday.

Jack Quinn had a pair of goals for Buffalo (4-3-1) before Dennis Gilbert and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the third to tie it 4-4.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots in net for the win.

Kirill Marchenko had a hat trick, the fifth of his career, in his 300th NHL game to give Toronto (3-3-2) a 4-2 lead. Auston Matthews opened the scoring and John Tavares added two assists before the Sabres battled back in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Marchenko was traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets to Toronto on Sept. 28, just before the season began and had only scored once in a Maple Leafs sweater before Thursday’s game.

Marchenko had played his first seven games with Toronto on the same line as Matthews but head coach Jim Hiller decided to shake up his forwards before Thursday’s game. He bumped William Nylander up to the top line with Matthews and put Marchenko on Tavares’s wing.

Tavares left the game early in the third after he collided with Buffalo forward Josh Norris. The former Toronto captain appeared to favour his left leg as he skated off the ice.

Toronto hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.