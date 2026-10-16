Toronto Waterfront Marathon: Full list of road closures for this weekend

Over 60,000 runners will take to the streets of Toronto for the annual Toronto Waterfron Marathon this weekend.

Everyone is invited to come out and cheer them on, but you may want to avoid hopping in your car if you live or are headed to the downtown core. Many streets will be shut down Saturday into Sunday morning to facilitate the marathon, half-marathon and 5K race.

Here is a full map of the route:

Road closures

The following road restrictions will be in effect for the Toronto Waterfront Marathon this weekend. Those travelling through the downtown core this weekend are encouraged to reference this interactive map of closures or contact the closure hotline at (647) 952-4969 to help plan their route.

Arterial Roads

Starting tomorrow at 10 a.m., the following closures will be in effect until Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m.: Bay Street will be fully closed from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West. Queen Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Bay Street.

On Saturday, October 17, the following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bay Street will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Front Street West. Wellington Street West, Adelaide Street West, Richmond Street West and Front Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street

On Saturday, October 17, the following closures will be in effect starting at 8 a.m.: Lake Shore Boulevard West will be fully closed from Yonge Street to Bathurst Street until 11 a.m. Bay Street will be fully closed from Front Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West until 1 p.m.

The following closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 to 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 18: Yonge Street will be fully closed from Gerrard Street West to College Street.

On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Yonge Street will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Gerrard Street.

On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 5 a.m.: The westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Bathurst Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 2 p.m. Lake Shore Boulevard West will be fully closed from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, reopening at 2 p.m. Bay Street West will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West, reopening at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 6 a.m.: Richmond Street West and Adelaide Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 5 p.m. Wellington Street will be fully closed from York Street to Church Street, reopening at 5 p.m. Front Street East will be fully closed from Church Street to Jarvis Street, reopening at 4 p.m. Front Street East will be fully closed from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue, reopening at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 7 a.m.: Yonge Street will be fully closed from Adelaide Street West to Bloor Street West, reopening at noon. Bloor Street West will be fully closed from Bathurst Street to Church Street, reopening at 11 a.m. Bathurst Street will be fully closed from Bloor Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West, reopening at 11 a.m. King Street will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 5 p.m. Cherry Street will be fully closed from Eastern Avenue to Mill Street, reopening at 3 p.m. Bayview Avenue will be fully closed from Rosedale Valley Road to Front Street East, reopening at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 8 a.m.: Eastern Avenue and Front Street will be fully closed from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Road, reopening at 4 p.m. Carlaw Avenue will be fully closed from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard East, reopening at 4 p.m. Lake Shore Boulevard East will be fully closed from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue, reopening at 3:30 p.m. Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East, reopening at 3:30 p.m. Queen Street East will be fully closed from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue, reopening at 3:30 p.m.



Gardiner Expressway Impacts

On Saturday, October 17, the Spadina Avenue/Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m. Access to northbound Spadina Avenue will remain open. Additionally, there will be no access to the Rees Street on-ramp during this time period.

On Sunday, October 18, the following restrictions will be in effect starting at 5 a.m.: The Jameson Avenue on- and off-ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. There will be no access to the British Columbia Drive on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard until 2 p.m. Access will be available from Dufferin Street/Exhibition Place. The Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp from Spadina Avenue access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed until 2 p.m. The following restrictions will be in place at the Yonge Street/Bay Street/York Street off-ramp: York Street northbound access will be closed until 2 p.m. Yonge Street northbound access will be closed until 4 p.m. Bay Street northbound access will be closed until 5 p.m.

There will be no access to Lake Shore Boulevard from the Dunn Avenue/Jameson Avenue off-ramp until 2 p.m.

You can also find a map of the interactive road closures on the Toronto Waterfront Marathon website.