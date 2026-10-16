Toronto Waterfront Marathon: Full list of road closures for this weekend

Photo: TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2026 10:43 am.

Over 60,000 runners will take to the streets of Toronto for the annual Toronto Waterfron Marathon this weekend.

Everyone is invited to come out and cheer them on, but you may want to avoid hopping in your car if you live or are headed to the downtown core. Many streets will be shut down Saturday into Sunday morning to facilitate the marathon, half-marathon and 5K race.

Here is a full map of the route:

Road closures

The following road restrictions will be in effect for the Toronto Waterfront Marathon this weekend. Those travelling through the downtown core this weekend are encouraged to reference this interactive map of closures or contact the closure hotline at (647) 952-4969 to help plan their route. 

Arterial Roads 

  • Starting tomorrow at 10 a.m., the following closures will be in effect until Sunday, October 18 at 9 p.m.:
    • Bay Street will be fully closed from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West. 
    • Queen Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Bay Street. 
  • On Saturday, October 17, the following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
    • Bay Street will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Front Street West. 
    • Wellington Street West, Adelaide Street West, Richmond Street West and Front Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street 
  • On Saturday, October 17, the following closures will be in effect starting at 8 a.m.:
    • Lake Shore Boulevard West will be fully closed from Yonge Street to Bathurst Street until 11 a.m. 
    • Bay Street will be fully closed from Front Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West until 1 p.m. 
  • The following closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 to 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 18:
    • Yonge Street will be fully closed from Gerrard Street West to College Street. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.:
    • Yonge Street will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Gerrard Street. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 5 a.m.:
    • The westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Bathurst Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 2 p.m. 
    • Lake Shore Boulevard West will be fully closed from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, reopening at 2 p.m. 
    • Bay Street West will be fully closed from Richmond Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West, reopening at 5 p.m. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 6 a.m.:
    • Richmond Street West and Adelaide Street West will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 5 p.m. 
    • Wellington Street will be fully closed from York Street to Church Street, reopening at 5 p.m. 
    • Front Street East will be fully closed from Church Street to Jarvis Street, reopening at 4 p.m. 
    • Front Street East will be fully closed from Cherry Street to Bayview Avenue, reopening at 4 p.m. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 7 a.m.:
    • Yonge Street will be fully closed from Adelaide Street West to Bloor Street West, reopening at noon. 
    • Bloor Street West will be fully closed from Bathurst Street to Church Street, reopening at 11 a.m. 
    • Bathurst Street will be fully closed from Bloor Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West, reopening at 11 a.m. 
    • King Street will be fully closed from York Street to Yonge Street, reopening at 5 p.m. 
    • Cherry Street will be fully closed from Eastern Avenue to Mill Street, reopening at 3 p.m. 
    • Bayview Avenue will be fully closed from Rosedale Valley Road to Front Street East, reopening at 3 p.m. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following closures will be in effect starting at 8 a.m.:
    • Eastern Avenue and Front Street will be fully closed from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Road, reopening at 4 p.m. 
    • Carlaw Avenue will be fully closed from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard East, reopening at 4 p.m. 
    • Lake Shore Boulevard East will be fully closed from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue, reopening at 3:30 p.m. 
    • Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East, reopening at 3:30 p.m. 
    • Queen Street East will be fully closed from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue, reopening at 3:30 p.m. 

Gardiner Expressway Impacts 

  • On Saturday, October 17, the Spadina Avenue/Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m. Access to northbound Spadina Avenue will remain open. Additionally, there will be no access to the Rees Street on-ramp during this time period. 
  • On Sunday, October 18, the following restrictions will be in effect starting at 5 a.m.:
    • The Jameson Avenue on- and off-ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. 
    • There will be no access to the British Columbia Drive on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard until 2 p.m. Access will be available from Dufferin Street/Exhibition Place. 
    • The Lake Shore Boulevard off-ramp from Spadina Avenue access to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed until 2 p.m. 
    • The following restrictions will be in place at the Yonge Street/Bay Street/York Street off-ramp:
      • York Street northbound access will be closed until 2 p.m. 
      • Yonge Street northbound access will be closed until 4 p.m. 
      • Bay Street northbound access will be closed until 5 p.m. 
  • There will be no access to Lake Shore Boulevard from the Dunn Avenue/Jameson Avenue off-ramp until 2 p.m. 

You can also find a map of the interactive road closures on the Toronto Waterfront Marathon website.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

9m ago

York police identify white van linked to Vaughan hit-and-run that killed woman

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan earlier this month. The appeal comes nearly...

3h ago

Waymo sets sights on Toronto as self-driving ride service eyes 2028 launch

Toronto could become the first city in Canada to offer a fully autonomous ride-hailing service after Waymo announced plans to begin laying the groundwork for a launch in the city by 2028. The California-based...

2h ago

Housing costs and development key issues in Ward 11 University-Rosedale

A familiar face is shaking up the race in Ward 11 University-Rosedale with the return of Mike Layton, the former councillor for the area from 2010-2022. He announced his return to municipal politics in...

44m ago

Top Stories

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

9m ago

York police identify white van linked to Vaughan hit-and-run that killed woman

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan earlier this month. The appeal comes nearly...

3h ago

Waymo sets sights on Toronto as self-driving ride service eyes 2028 launch

Toronto could become the first city in Canada to offer a fully autonomous ride-hailing service after Waymo announced plans to begin laying the groundwork for a launch in the city by 2028. The California-based...

2h ago

Housing costs and development key issues in Ward 11 University-Rosedale

A familiar face is shaking up the race in Ward 11 University-Rosedale with the return of Mike Layton, the former councillor for the area from 2010-2022. He announced his return to municipal politics in...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Housing costs and development key issues in Ward 11 University-Rosedale

A familiar face is shaking up the race in University-Rosedale. Audra Brown looks at the issues drawing residents to the ballot box, and hears from the candidates.

38m ago

2:23
Man arrested in connection to Second Harvest theft on Thanksgiving weekend

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic convertors from an Etobicoke food charity.

23h ago

3:48
Bike lane protests continue on Bloor Street, growing standoff with police

Cycling advocates continue to protest the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West as police presence continues to grow along the corridor.

October 15, 2026 11:07 am EST EST

1:41
Massive fire rips through abandoned building in Riverside

Footage submitted by viewers captured a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Riverside, engulfing the city skyline in smoke.

October 15, 2026 10:52 am EST EST

2:05
New push to change federal legislation for human trafficking survivors

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts have now cleared a huge hurdle. Pat Taney reports.

October 15, 2026 9:47 am EST EST

More Videos