York police identify white van linked to Vaughan hit-and-run that killed woman

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan earlier this month.

The appeal comes nearly two weeks after the fatal collision on Oct. 4.

Police say a woman was walking northbound on Pine Valley Drive near Major Mackenzie Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. that Sunday when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The woman was later identified as a 60-year-old live-in caregiver from Richmond Hill, who was found on the roadside days later after succumbing to her injuries.

In an update released Friday, investigators said information provided by members of the public led them to security video that captured the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle has been identified as a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, model years 2020 to 2022. According to police, debris recovered from the roadway has since been confirmed as originating from a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, further linking the vehicle to the fatal collision.

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Investigators said the van was captured on video turning into a subdivision near Balantyne Road and Pine Valley Drive shortly after the time the victim is believed to have been struck.

Despite identifying the make and model, police say they have not yet located the vehicle and continue to search for both the van and its driver.

Police are also warning anyone who may be assisting the driver by concealing, repairing or altering the vehicle that they could be committing a criminal offence.

Investigators are urging mechanics, body shop operators and anyone who may have recently worked on a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter matching the description to stop any repairs immediately and contact police.