Youth guilty of two charges tied to alleged plan to kill Jewish people

A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Kerry McVey found the young person guilty of conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group, and of facilitating terrorist activity by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

McVey found him not guilty of facilitating terrorist activity by making instructional material and propaganda available.

The youth, who cannot legally be identified due to his age, had pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

His trial began in April, a day after his co-accused — also a young person who cannot legally be identified — was found guilty on four charges.

McVey concluded the youth found guilty today conspired with his co-accused and another individual who was not charged in a plan to kill innocent people.