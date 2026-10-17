B.C. votes for mayors and councillors before general election next week

VANCOUVER — It’s voting day in British Columbia but if you are confused, you’re probably not alone.

B.C. residents vote today for their local representatives on councils, school boards and other regional posts, choosing from 3,500 candidates across the province.

But advance voting in the provincial general election is also taking place, continuing until Oct. 21 ahead of final voting day on Oct. 24.

NDP Leader David Eby’s decision to call a snap election two years early and in the middle of the planned municipal election period has been denounced by local and opposition politicians.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities passed a resolution at its annual convention last month imploring Eby not to call an election during the local campaign period, but days later he set off the provincial vote.

Cori Ramsay, who was the president of the union at the time of the resolution, said since then that the two elections have caused voter confusion and local campaigns lost staff to provincial candidates.

Many cities and municipalities have nevertheless reported increased or even record turnout at advance polls, including Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Kamloops, Surrey, Kelowna, Prince George, Cranbrook and View Royal, among others.