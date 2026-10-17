Bank of Canada’s Macklem warns global resilience ‘under strain’

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem speaks during the unveiling of the new Canadian $20 note featuring the portrait of King Charles III, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2026 9:03 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2026 9:56 am.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is warning that persistently high global energy prices will drive up the outlook for inflation at home.

While Macklem said global resilience is being tested after a series of shocks, he also expressed some confidence in Canada’s ability to weather the storm.

The head of the Bank of Canada spoke to reporters on Saturday in a press conference from the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Bangkok.

He said the prevailing message from his peers at the summit is that the global economy has been performing better than expected in the face of ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine, sweeping trade disruptions and higher borrowing costs from rising bond yields.

But Macklem also said that resilience is increasingly “under strain” as shocks like the Middle East conflict persist and drive up energy prices.

Some of those sources of resilience — like releasing global oil reserves — are being depleted, he said.

“You can only release strategic energy, oil reserves so many times, but that has helped contain this energy price shock,” Macklem said.

The war in the Middle East is also spreading in the form of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Macklem said that escalation, combined with damage to refining capacity in the Gulf region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, means there’s no relief in sight for global oil prices.

Those global forces feed through into the prices Canadians pay at home for gasoline, diesel and heating oil.

The Bank of Canada will release updated forecasts for the economy and inflation alongside its interest rate decision on Oct. 28.

The central bank is mandated to keep inflation at its two per cent target. Inflation in Canada has held at three per cent for two months in a row.

Macklem said he expects that outlook for inflation will be “quite a bit higher” than it was in the central bank’s last forecast in July. That projection had inflation cooling to around 2.5 per cent in the second half of this year.

The Bank of Canada will get a look at how domestic prices are responding to global cost pressures when Statistics Canada releases its September inflation report on Monday.

The central bank raises its policy rate when inflation is likely to stray too far from its two per cent target.

So far, the Bank of Canada has been content to look through near-term inflationary impacts from the war in Iran.

But Macklem has increasingly signalled the central bank is getting worried about inflation and is prepared to react with hikes to its policy rate if monetary policymakers see signs price pressures are spreading.

“The question we’re going to be asking ourselves is, is inflation likely to come back down towards our target on its own, or are we going to have to raise interest rates to influence the path?” he said Saturday.

Despite headwinds facing the economy from U.S. tariffs and global geopolitical instability, Macklem also expressed some confidence in Canada.

He argued relative stability in the value of the Canadian dollar compared to its American counterpart reflects some recent weakness in the U.S. dollar, but also external optimism in Canada.

“Canada is a well-governed, good partner. We’re starting to see some recovery and investment. Companies are adapting to the increased tariff uncertainty. And I think that confidence is reflected,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three-quarter of Canadians want Carney to press ahead with his economic changes: poll

A new poll finds three-quarters of Canadians believe Prime Minister Mark Carney should press forward with his economic changes without seeking another election mandate

1h ago

'Very ironic': Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from U.S. during winter months

The electricity coming into your home this winter might not be generated in Ontario, but rather from a surprising source. The province's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has signed a deal...

2h ago

Police investigate early morning shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in North York. Investigators say they were called to a parking lot of a commercial plaza on Millwick Drive at Milvan Drive, near Islington...

3h ago

Toronto Waterfront Marathon: Full list of road closures for this weekend

Over 60,000 runners will take to the streets of Toronto for the annual Toronto Waterfron Marathon this weekend. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer them on, but you may want to avoid hopping...

21h ago

Top Stories

Three-quarter of Canadians want Carney to press ahead with his economic changes: poll

A new poll finds three-quarters of Canadians believe Prime Minister Mark Carney should press forward with his economic changes without seeking another election mandate

1h ago

'Very ironic': Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from U.S. during winter months

The electricity coming into your home this winter might not be generated in Ontario, but rather from a surprising source. The province's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has signed a deal...

2h ago

Police investigate early morning shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in North York. Investigators say they were called to a parking lot of a commercial plaza on Millwick Drive at Milvan Drive, near Islington...

3h ago

Toronto Waterfront Marathon: Full list of road closures for this weekend

Over 60,000 runners will take to the streets of Toronto for the annual Toronto Waterfron Marathon this weekend. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer them on, but you may want to avoid hopping...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
YRP identify white van linked to hit-&-run that killed 60-year-old woman

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan earlier this month.

23h ago

0:46
Sunnybrook hospital parts ways with worker using 'racist language'

Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital says an employee that was recorded on video using 'racist language' while riding public transit, no longer works at the hospital.

October 16, 2026 10:40 am EST EST

3:12
Waymo to test out self-driving cars in Toronto

Toronto could become the first city in Canada to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing service after Waymo announced plans to begin laying the groundwork for a launch in the city by 2028.

October 16, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

2:39
Windy conditions expected Friday

Rain is expected on Friday morning with cool temperatures throughout the day, along with windy conditions.

October 15, 2026 7:29 pm EST EST

5:38
Why Anthony Scaramucci thinks Trump respects Carney despite trade tensions

Caryn Ceolin shares details from her interview with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci about the relationship between Canada and the U.S., how Americans view the trade war, and why he believes Carney now “leads the west.”

October 15, 2026 3:06 pm EST EST

More Videos