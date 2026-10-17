Chow and Bradford talk public safety in weekend campaign push

Mayoral candidates Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow are seen in this composite photo on October 17, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Brandon Choghri

Posted October 17, 2026 2:37 pm.

Public safety was top of mind as Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford campaigned on Saturday with just under two weeks remaining until Torontonians head to the polls.

Bradford says he would work with the provincial government to set up a satellite police college in Etobicoke in order to make good on his promise of hiring 1,000 new frontline officers in his first term as mayor.

“Half a million. Five hundred thousand. That’s how many more people live in Toronto today than in 2010. The city’s grown by 21 per cent. Our schools grew, our subways got busier, the traffic got worse, the rent went up. But the number of police officers on our street, it stayed about the same since 16 years ago,” the mayoral candidate said during a campaign stop in Etobicoke.

Bradford adds he says he would also work to secure more seats dedicated to Toronto recruits at the Ontario Police College and improve retention of experienced officers so that every new hire is an addition to the frontline, not just a replacement for someone who is leaving.

During a rally in Dovercourt Park, Olivia Chow says crime has declined during her tenure and the statistics from Toronto police largely back that up. The incumbent mayor went on to say that she has grown the police force over her first term, and she intends to continue to do that.

“As the mayor of Toronto, we’ve hired more than one thousand officers and mental health crisis workers, and they work together,” she tells CityNews. “Going forward, we will do more.”

Chow was joined at the rally by the councillor for the area, Alejandra Bravo, and some Canadian celebrities such as Grammy nominated musician and recent inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Feist and Oscar-winning film maker Sarah Polley.

“I really believe in Olivia Chow. I really believe in her ability to get as much done in her second term as she did in her first, which is astonishing if you look at the list of accomplishments – libraries open seven days a week, so much affordable housing being built, fare caps on the TTC,” said Polley. “I’m just amazed at what she’s been able to get done in such as short space of time and really excited to see what she does next.”

Torontonians will head to the polls to cast a ballot for mayor, city councillor and school board trustees on October 26.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very ironic': Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from U.S. during winter months

The electricity coming into your home this winter might not be generated in Ontario, but rather from a surprising source.

7h ago

Three-quarter of Canadians want Carney to press ahead with his economic changes: poll

A new poll finds three-quarters of Canadians believe Prime Minister Mark Carney should press forward with his economic changes without seeking another election mandate

1h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed in Friday's draw

There was no winner of the record $90 million Lotto Max jackpot on Friday night, meaning Canadians will have yet another opportunity to claim the largest lottery prize ever offered. While no single...

3h ago

Housing, community safety top priorities in Ward 5 York South-Weston

The ward of York South-Weston may seem like a quiet collection of middle class neighbourhoods and businesses on the city's west side, but closer look finds a bustling race for city council between a veteran...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Very ironic': Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from U.S. during winter months

The electricity coming into your home this winter might not be generated in Ontario, but rather from a surprising source.

7h ago

Three-quarter of Canadians want Carney to press ahead with his economic changes: poll

A new poll finds three-quarters of Canadians believe Prime Minister Mark Carney should press forward with his economic changes without seeking another election mandate

1h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed in Friday's draw

There was no winner of the record $90 million Lotto Max jackpot on Friday night, meaning Canadians will have yet another opportunity to claim the largest lottery prize ever offered. While no single...

3h ago

Housing, community safety top priorities in Ward 5 York South-Weston

The ward of York South-Weston may seem like a quiet collection of middle class neighbourhoods and businesses on the city's west side, but closer look finds a bustling race for city council between a veteran...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
YRP identify white van linked to hit-&-run that killed 60-year-old woman

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan earlier this month.

October 16, 2026 11:36 am EST EST

0:46
Sunnybrook hospital parts ways with worker using 'racist language'

Toronto's Sunnybrook hospital says an employee that was recorded on video using 'racist language' while riding public transit, no longer works at the hospital.

October 16, 2026 10:40 am EST EST

3:12
Waymo to test out self-driving cars in Toronto

Toronto could become the first city in Canada to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing service after Waymo announced plans to begin laying the groundwork for a launch in the city by 2028.

October 16, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

2:39
Windy conditions expected Friday

Rain is expected on Friday morning with cool temperatures throughout the day, along with windy conditions.

October 15, 2026 7:29 pm EST EST

5:38
Why Anthony Scaramucci thinks Trump respects Carney despite trade tensions

Caryn Ceolin shares details from her interview with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci about the relationship between Canada and the U.S., how Americans view the trade war, and why he believes Carney now “leads the west.”

October 15, 2026 3:06 pm EST EST

More Videos