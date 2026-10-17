Chow and Bradford talk public safety in weekend campaign push

Public safety was top of mind as Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford campaigned on Saturday with just under two weeks remaining until Torontonians head to the polls.

Bradford says he would work with the provincial government to set up a satellite police college in Etobicoke in order to make good on his promise of hiring 1,000 new frontline officers in his first term as mayor.

“Half a million. Five hundred thousand. That’s how many more people live in Toronto today than in 2010. The city’s grown by 21 per cent. Our schools grew, our subways got busier, the traffic got worse, the rent went up. But the number of police officers on our street, it stayed about the same since 16 years ago,” the mayoral candidate said during a campaign stop in Etobicoke.

Bradford adds he says he would also work to secure more seats dedicated to Toronto recruits at the Ontario Police College and improve retention of experienced officers so that every new hire is an addition to the frontline, not just a replacement for someone who is leaving.

During a rally in Dovercourt Park, Olivia Chow says crime has declined during her tenure and the statistics from Toronto police largely back that up. The incumbent mayor went on to say that she has grown the police force over her first term, and she intends to continue to do that.

“As the mayor of Toronto, we’ve hired more than one thousand officers and mental health crisis workers, and they work together,” she tells CityNews. “Going forward, we will do more.”

Chow was joined at the rally by the councillor for the area, Alejandra Bravo, and some Canadian celebrities such as Grammy nominated musician and recent inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Feist and Oscar-winning film maker Sarah Polley.

“I really believe in Olivia Chow. I really believe in her ability to get as much done in her second term as she did in her first, which is astonishing if you look at the list of accomplishments – libraries open seven days a week, so much affordable housing being built, fare caps on the TTC,” said Polley. “I’m just amazed at what she’s been able to get done in such as short space of time and really excited to see what she does next.”

Torontonians will head to the polls to cast a ballot for mayor, city councillor and school board trustees on October 26.