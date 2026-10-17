Housing, community safety top priorities in Ward 5 York South-Weston

The ward of York South-Weston may seem like a quiet collection of middle class neighbourhoods and businesses on the city’s west side, but closer look finds a bustling race for city council between a veteran politician and her grassroots challengers.

There are eight candidates running against long-term incumbent Frances Nunziata, who has served as the area’s city councillor since amalgamation in 1998 – first elected to represent Ward 11 before it was later reconfigured into Ward 5.

“Working with your constituents, having meetings and hearing and listening to your constituents on what changes they want to see in their community, I want to continue doing that,” says Nunziata, who has also held the role of speaker at Toronto City Council since 2010.

It was a close race in 2022 with only 94 votes separating Nunziata and her nearest challenger, Chiara Padovani, who is back again and hoping to close the gap even further.

“Two of the biggest issues for York South-Weston is around housing affordability and flooding. So whether you are a home owner or tenant my plan really focuses on protecting our homes,” she tells CityNews.

The ward borders the Humber River, which makes the southern corner of the area prone to flooding, forcing many homeowners to regularly clean up and make repairs. Residents also say affordable housing is a concern for many seniors and families.

“Rent control is to tenants what minimum wage is to workers, it is the bare minimum, so any housing built on public land has to have rent control.”

As candidates look at the future of the ward, ensuring youth are safe and have a place to thrive is also a top priority.

“A lot of the youth I’ve been speaking too, they want to provide indoor sports, recreation, free programming, a safe place for them to go,” said Nunziata.

“I want to make sure our young people will have more opportunities and can see themselves with a bright future in this community,” added Padovani.

Matthew Boateng, one of the newcomers to the race, says investing in families is the way to bulid a stronger community.

“I’ve seen a lot of my neighbors and fellow residents struggling to make ends meet, not being able to put food on the table, take care of their children,” he explains. “A lot of people are struggling in this area but also, I believe this community is primed for success.”

Keeping residents safe so they can achieve that success is another concern that has been voiced by residents.

“I don’t want to wait for a tragedy to happen before we take the preventative measures to makes sure that our roads safe,” says Padovani.

Residents also expressed concerns about violent crime.

“They want to see more police presence and there are a lot of break and enters and car thefts, so that’s a big issue,” says Nunziata.

With less than 30 per cent of eligible Torontonians voting in the 2022 municipal election, coupled with the thin margin of victory in the ward during the last vote, there is one thing all of the candidates agree on.

“You need to vote and have your say, if you don’t, then you can’t expect changes if you don’t want to be involved in it,” says Nunziata.

“I’m encouraging all of my neighbors to get out and vote because every single vote in this election is really going to count,” adds Padovani.

Torontonians will cast their ballots for mayor, city councillor and school board trustees on October 26.