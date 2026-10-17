Hurricane Trudy makes its way toward Mexico as Typhoon Champi threatens Guam

This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and taken on Thursday, Oct. 15 2026, shows Hurricane Trudy in the Pacific. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 17, 2026 5:49 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2026 7:12 am.

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Trudy moved toward southwestern and west-central areas of Mexico’s Pacific coast and could keep growing through Saturday, forecasters said.

The center of Trudy will approach the coast on Saturday and pass near it into Sunday. A hurricane warning was in effect from Manzanillo in Colima state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Friday night.

Trudy was about 240 miles (385 kilometers) west-southwest of Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, and about 215 miles (345 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima state, while moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Mexican navy urged the maritime community and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution due to high waves, heavy rains and the risk of rising river levels, flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The state of Colima has said that risks are currently low, but the storm could bring significant rainfall that could have damaging effects due to the saturated ground following the successive storms that have hit the Pacific coast.

Through the weekend, Trudy is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain, with isolated higher totals around 15 inches.

Also in the Pacific, Typhoon Champi was intensifying and moving west toward Guam at 15 mph (23 kph), with maximum sustained winds increasing to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the U.S. Weather Service and the U.S. Navy’s Meteorology and Oceanography Command website.

A typhoon warning was issued for Guam and Rota along with a tropical storm warning for Tinian, Saipan and nearby areas.

The Associated Press

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