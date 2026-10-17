Maple Leafs’ John Tavares out week-to-week with lower-body injury

John Tavares (91) of the Toronto Maple Leafs. THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 17, 2026 11:29 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be without another key veteran moving forward.

John Tavares will be sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday. The designation means Tavares could miss up to six weeks, according to the team.

Tavares exited early in the third period Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres after an awkward collision with Josh Norris.

Norris collided with Tavares’ lower body unexpectedly, and the Maple Leafs forward fell to the ice in discomfort. Tavares remained on the ice in visible pain before a trainer came out to assist him to the dressing room.

Tavares has two goals and five assists through seven games on the season. He also missed a contest earlier this week due to the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old has been mostly healthy through his Maple Leafs tenure. He’s missed just 14 games total over the past five seasons and played in all 82 last season.

Now, Tavares joins rugged blue-liner Chris Tanev on the Maple Leafs’ injury report as they get set to face his former team, the New York Islanders, on Rogers Saturday Night Hockey (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT).

It’s not yet apparent who will replace Tavares in the Maple Leafs lineup.

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