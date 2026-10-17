Police investigate early morning shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in North York.

Investigators say they were called to a parking lot of a commercial plaza on Millwick Drive at Milvan Drive, near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West, just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate suspect description available.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.