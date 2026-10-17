Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed in Friday’s draw

There was no winner of the record $90 million Lotto Max jackpot on Friday night, meaning Canadians will have yet another opportunity to claim the largest lottery prize ever offered.

While no single ticket matched the winning numbers of 1, 11, 13, 36, 41, 43, 51 and the bonus number 52, five tickets holders have won just over $154,000 after matching six of the seven numbers drawn plus the bonus number. Three of those tickets were sold in Ontario, while one each was sold in Alberta and Winnipeg.

There were five Maxmillion winning tickets worth $1 million each sold in London, Oxford County, Essex County, Quebec and online at OLG.ca.

There were also 14 Maxplus tickets worth $100,000 each sold across Ontario including in Ottawa, London, Etobicoke, Vaughan, Milton, Whitby, and two in Toronto.

The $90 million prize will once again be up for grabs on Tuesday, October 20, with an estimated 20 $1 million Maxmillion prizes and 90 $100,000 Maxplus prizes, making for a total of $119 million in prizes available.