Truck drives through soccer field during game in Kansas, killing 2 and hospitalizing 11

By Associated Press, The Associated Press,

Posted October 17, 2026 7:23 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2026 9:50 pm.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman drove a truck through a soccer field during a youth game in Kansas on Saturday, killing two people and sending 11 other victims to the hospital, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed, Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said. The ages of the injured people ranged from 5 to 68.

Moses said the driver, a 34-year-old, was in custody. He did not say whether authorities believe it was intentional.

“We are still working to determine how this happened and why this happened,” he said.

Two children were also in the truck, Moses said.

Police Chief Joe Sullivan said that immediately after the incident, and before first responders arrived at the scene, people “sprang into action” to provide lifesaving assistance to the victims.

“It was truly amazing,” Sullivan said. “But I think it’s indicative of the Wichita community.”

Authorities said there was no further public threat.

Mayor Lily Wu advised people to avoid the area during the investigation and said the news was heartbreaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially the children and families involved,” she said via Facebook.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

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