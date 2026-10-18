Blaze at St Petersburg oil sites as Kyiv launches more than 1,000 drones at Russia

A car burns after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 18, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2026 7:11 am.

Ukrainian attacks set an oil export terminal ablaze in St. Petersburg on Sunday, as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones across Russia in one of its largest ever aerial bombardments.

The attack comes amid deepening tensions between Ukraine and Washington, with U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing Kyiv for its strikes on Russian oil infrastructure.

One person was killed and five more were wounded in the attack, which sparked fires at both the Petersburg Oil Terminal and the city’s Ruchi oil depot, said local Gov. Alexander Beglov. A logistics center belonging to Russian retailer Ozon and a data center for local tech giant VK were also targeted, both companies confirmed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its forces had destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions, as well as the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black Sea.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agnecy Tass that Kyiv was “resisting” Moscow’s invasion, but that Ukraine could not “change the current course of events.”

Meanwhile, a woman died and at least two other people were wounded, including a 6-year-old girl, after Russia launched two attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, local officials said.

Two apartment buildings, 18 cars and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the attack, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

Russia continues energy attacks, Kyiv says

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 11 that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire” in the 4 1/2-year-old war, but offered no details on it and Kyiv reported attacks by Moscow on energy sites after his statement.

Ukraine confirmed Thursday it had resumed attacks on Russian oil after a three-day hiatus.

Zelenskyy was outraged by Russia’s continuing aerial bombardment of his country’s energy infrastructure in apparent defiance of Trump’s demand on Sunday for both sides to halt those attacks. The Ukrainian government initially said that it was heeding the ceasefire.

In a post on X Sunday, Zelenskyy said that in the week since Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire, Russia had attacked Ukraine’s energy, oil and gas sectors 76 times.

He also said that in the past night alone, energy facilities in four Ukrainian regions had been attacked and tens of thousands of families were still without power. He accused Russia of trying to cause a blackout.

“America should see that Russia is not taking any reciprocal steps in response to sanctions relief or agreements. On the contrary, they take every signal of an opportunity to make money as proof that their bet on war is paying off and they can keep fighting,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the war was continuing due to Russia’s invasion — not because Ukraine was defending itself.

“It is Russia that must face pressure for peace to have a chance. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps,” he said.

Trump told reporters Saturday that they don’t know what his decision is yet regarding further sanctions on Russia, despite the executive order he signed Friday night waiving planned restrictions, citing a U.S national interest.

“We’ll figure it out, and you’ll figure it out. But it’s a very good decision, and it’s going to be a decision that’s good for the country, and I think good for the world,” Trump said at a fundraising dinner at his Florida estate.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

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