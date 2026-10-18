Flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes emergency landing in Bulgaria after bomb threat

A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, made an emergency landing Sunday evening in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia after a bomb threat, Bulgarian state television reported.

The BNT report, citing a statement by the transportation ministry, said the flight to Vienna carried 51 passengers and six crew members. It said a crew member reported receiving the threat, and an air force fighter jet escorted the plane until it landed.

The broadcaster said the incident was being investigated. The airline was not identified.

Bulgaria’s defense ministry said fighter jets responded after the threat was reported on the Airbus A320.

The Associated Press