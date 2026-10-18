Here’s a look at past fatalities on Canadian military bases

The burn area on CFB Wainwright south of the town Wainwright Alta., on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. Four people have been killed and numerous others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2026 4:29 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2026 7:13 pm.

EDMONTON — Four military members were killed and dozens injured after a fire erupted Saturday at CFB Wainwright southeast of Edmonton.

There have been several fatalities at Canadian military facilities over the years. Here’s a list of some of them:

October 2020: A soldier died after being shot during live-fire training at CFB Wainwright. The soldier was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and died the following morning.

April 2017: Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz of the Royal Canadian Dragoons was killed and three other soldiers were injured in a vehicle accident during Exercise Rugged Bear at CFB Wainwright.

November 2014: Pte. Steven Allen, 20, of Victoria, died when a lookout tower collapsed during infantry training at CFB Wainwright. Another soldier in the tower wasn’t seriously injured.

May 2014: Lt.-Col. Dan Bobbitt, commanding officer of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, died when a light armoured vehicle rolled over during a training mission for Exercise Maple Resolve 2014 at CFB Wainwright. Four other soldiers were injured.

March 2014: Nine soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were taken to hospital after two military trucks collided during a training exercise near CFB Shilo in Manitoba.

January 2011: Cpl. Jean-Michel Deziel died after falling from a roof while installing a telecommunications antenna at CFB Valcartier in Quebec.

May 2008: U.S. army specialist Josef Cerfus, 25, died after being struck by a cargo load carried by a Chinook helicopter during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright. His unit was participating in Exercise Maple Guardian, which was preparing Canadian troops for deployment to Afghanistan.

May 2007: Cpl. Christopher Deliva, 27, of Quebec City, died when the 10-tonne military truck he was driving rolled at CFB Wainwright. He had been helping to return vehicles and equipment after a month-long training exercise for troops preparing for Afghanistan.

May 1999: Trooper Kevin Craig Zufelt, 30, was found dead inside a parked Coyote armoured vehicle while working alone during a training exercise at Camp Wainwright. He suffered a head injury, but officials were unsure what caused it. Nineteen paratroopers were also injured during a night jump earlier in the same exercise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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