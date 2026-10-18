Here’s a look at past fatalities on Canadian military bases
Posted October 18, 2026 4:29 pm.
Last Updated October 18, 2026 7:13 pm.
EDMONTON — Four military members were killed and dozens injured after a fire erupted Saturday at CFB Wainwright southeast of Edmonton.
There have been several fatalities at Canadian military facilities over the years. Here’s a list of some of them:
October 2020: A soldier died after being shot during live-fire training at CFB Wainwright. The soldier was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and died the following morning.
April 2017: Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz of the Royal Canadian Dragoons was killed and three other soldiers were injured in a vehicle accident during Exercise Rugged Bear at CFB Wainwright.
November 2014: Pte. Steven Allen, 20, of Victoria, died when a lookout tower collapsed during infantry training at CFB Wainwright. Another soldier in the tower wasn’t seriously injured.
May 2014: Lt.-Col. Dan Bobbitt, commanding officer of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, died when a light armoured vehicle rolled over during a training mission for Exercise Maple Resolve 2014 at CFB Wainwright. Four other soldiers were injured.
March 2014: Nine soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were taken to hospital after two military trucks collided during a training exercise near CFB Shilo in Manitoba.
January 2011: Cpl. Jean-Michel Deziel died after falling from a roof while installing a telecommunications antenna at CFB Valcartier in Quebec.
May 2008: U.S. army specialist Josef Cerfus, 25, died after being struck by a cargo load carried by a Chinook helicopter during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright. His unit was participating in Exercise Maple Guardian, which was preparing Canadian troops for deployment to Afghanistan.
May 2007: Cpl. Christopher Deliva, 27, of Quebec City, died when the 10-tonne military truck he was driving rolled at CFB Wainwright. He had been helping to return vehicles and equipment after a month-long training exercise for troops preparing for Afghanistan.
May 1999: Trooper Kevin Craig Zufelt, 30, was found dead inside a parked Coyote armoured vehicle while working alone during a training exercise at Camp Wainwright. He suffered a head injury, but officials were unsure what caused it. Nineteen paratroopers were also injured during a night jump earlier in the same exercise.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2026.
The Canadian Press