Mississauga cracks down on illegal election signs as candidates report vandalism

Elections signs seen placed in the Mississauga 2024 by-election. (CityNews)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 18, 2026 8:13 am.

Mississauga election signs have become another flashpoint in an already heated mayoral race, with the city removing illegally placed signs while candidates are reporting vandalism and disputes over sign placement.

The city says crews are proactively patrolling and removing signs that violate Mississauga’s sign bylaw.

Election signs are prohibited on public property, and where they obstruct visibility, according to the city. They are also not allowed within 50 metres of a polling station.

“When an election sign is placed illegally and collected by City crews, there is a $20 per day per sign fee,” the city wrote in a news release. “For Election signs that are one square metre or larger, a sign removal fee of $200 per sign or the City’s actual cost of removing the sign (whichever is greater), also applies.”

However, the storage fees only apply if a candidate chooses to retrieve the impounded signs. Otherwise, the city says it will dispose of them after 30 days.

Tedjo’s team reports stolen, vandalized signs

Mississauga mayoral candidate Alvin Tedjo’s campaign says its signs have been stolen, damaged and vandalized.

Kris Pangilinan, a spokesperson for Tedjo, said the campaign has faced other incidents this election.

“Some of our volunteers have reported being followed by supporters of opposing campaigns while canvassing neighbourhoods. We have also seen paid protesters at campaign events,” Pangilinan said.

Tedjo’s team also accused rival campaigns of placing signs illegally on public property and positioning them directly in front of his signs. The allegations have not been independently verified.

In a statement to CityNews, Pangilinan also referred to an attack on a volunteer earlier in October. He said the volunteer was installing lawn signs when they were attacked.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish shared a video on social media, showing an individual allegedly removing one of her campaign signs.

“Vandalizing billboards and taking campaign signs won’t silence me or shake my commitment to Mississauga,” she wrote.

In an email to CityNews, Parrish said she has not reported vandalism to police, calling sign disputes a regular part of election campaigns.

“Sign craziness takes place in every election,” Parrish said, adding her teams have never touched another candidate’s signs.

“Finding culprits would be a poor use of police services better deployed on car thefts and break-ins,” she added.

Mayoral candidate Dipika Damerla said some of her campaign’s signs, both large and small, have been taken down and vandalized.

“It is hard to say who is doing this, but it appears to be happening to every candidate,” Damerla said.

Former mayor Bonnie Crombie’s team said it works to follow the city’s rules around sign placement.

City officials say residents should not move or remove signs on public property. However, property owners may remove signs placed on their property without permission.

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