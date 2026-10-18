New details, timeline on deadly fire at CFB Wainwright

Fire crews work the burn area on CFB Wainwright south of the town Wainwright Alta., on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. Four people have been killed and numerous others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan The Canadian Press

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 18, 2026 6:49 pm.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 5:30:00 PM

Canadian Armed Forces identify four soldiers killed in deadly fire at CFB Wainwright:

  • Pvt. Aidan Goulding of the Third Battalion from North Vancouver, B.C.
  • Pvt. Shaun Farrell of the Third Battalion from Prince Albert, Sask.
  • Pvt. Hayden Lykkemark of the Third Battalion from Langley, B.C.
  • Sgt. Morgan Wong of the Royal Edmonton Regiment from Edmonton, Atla.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 5:00:00 PM

Canadian Armed Forces and provincial leaders address the CFB Wainwright tragedy.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirms four people dead, 39 in hospital and at least 19 in critical condition.

Commander of the 1st Canadian Division, Major-General L. W. Rutland, left, and National Defence Minister David McGuinty, centre, listen as Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference following a fatal incident at CFB Wainright in Alberta, in Edmonton, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 12:00:00 PM

Carney addresses tragedy at CFB Wainwright from Ottawa, calling it “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a statement on Parliament Hill following a deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, in Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 11:30:00 AM

Officials confirm at least seven fatalities in CFB Wainwright tragedy.

Fire crews work the burn area on CFB Wainwright south of the town Wainwright Alta., on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. Four people have been killed and numerous others injured.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 11:00:00 AM

Mayoral candidate in Oro Medonte says her son was critically injured in the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026, 10:35:00 AM

Canadian Armed Forces say emergency responders continue their work and the situation continues to evolve, the full extent of the impact remains under assessment.

Natation Defence Minister David McGuinty addresses the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta, confirming at least two fatalities and multiple injuries.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026, 8:25:00 PM

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and provincial leaders across Canada begin reacting to the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026, 8:05:00 PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney shares social media post about “serious incident” that triggered a large-scale fire at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026, 7:00:00 PM

Municipality of Wainwright says emergency responders are actively assessing the situation and working to protect people, property, and critical infrastructure.

Paramedics load an injured person into an ambulance at the Wainwright Health Centre as injured military members are treated after a fire at CFB Wainwright, outside of Wainwright, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan

Paramedics load an injured person into an ambulance at the Wainwright Health Centre as injured military members are treated after a fire at CFB Wainwright, outside of Wainwright, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026, 4:00:00 PM

Fire ignites within the training area of Canadian Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 soldiers killed, 39 military members injured in fatal fire at CFB Wainwright

Four soldiers have been killed and dozens have been injured following a fatal fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta. Those who lost their lives were confirmed to be Private Aidan Goulding...

DEVELOPING

23m ago

Bradford, Chow pledge changes to roads and transit

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says events like the Toronto Waterfront Marathon highlight that the city needs to do a better job of coordinating events with major road closures.

2h ago

Mississauga cracks down on illegal election signs as candidates report vandalism

Mississauga election signs have become another flashpoint in an already heated mayoral race, with the city removing illegally placed signs while candidates are reporting vandalism and disputes over sign placement.

11h ago

Police search for man in suspected arson in Danforth Village

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson investigation in Danforth Village

8h ago

Top Stories

4 soldiers killed, 39 military members injured in fatal fire at CFB Wainwright

Four soldiers have been killed and dozens have been injured following a fatal fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta. Those who lost their lives were confirmed to be Private Aidan Goulding...

DEVELOPING

23m ago

Bradford, Chow pledge changes to roads and transit

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says events like the Toronto Waterfront Marathon highlight that the city needs to do a better job of coordinating events with major road closures.

2h ago

Mississauga cracks down on illegal election signs as candidates report vandalism

Mississauga election signs have become another flashpoint in an already heated mayoral race, with the city removing illegally placed signs while candidates are reporting vandalism and disputes over sign placement.

11h ago

Police search for man in suspected arson in Danforth Village

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson investigation in Danforth Village

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:59
Bradford says he will improve streetcar timing

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford say he plans to expand transit signal priority and signal preemption across the entire streetcar network.

4h ago

0:31
No winning ticket for $90M lottery jackpot

Canada's record breaking $90 million lottery jackpot is still up for grabs.

15h ago

2:47
Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from the U.S. during the winter months

Your electricity this winter might be coming from the U-S -- not Ontario. Mark McAllister breaks down the new deal between the province's electricity operator and an energy provider south of the border.

October 16, 2026 7:21 pm EST EST

2:44
Cool temperatures, sunny skies Saturday

Toronto will experience cool temperatures on Saturday with a risk of morning frost, the day also brings sunny skies that are set to last throughout next week.

October 16, 2026 7:04 pm EST EST

0:55
Savannah Bananas are coming to Canada

The entertaining Savannah Bananas team are brining their baseball circus to Canada as the team is set to play in Toronto and Winnipeg in 2027.

October 16, 2026 3:06 pm EST EST

More Videos