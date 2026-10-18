New details, timeline on deadly fire at CFB Wainwright
Posted October 18, 2026 6:49 pm.
Canadian Armed Forces identify four soldiers killed in deadly fire at CFB Wainwright:
- Pvt. Aidan Goulding of the Third Battalion from North Vancouver, B.C.
- Pvt. Shaun Farrell of the Third Battalion from Prince Albert, Sask.
- Pvt. Hayden Lykkemark of the Third Battalion from Langley, B.C.
- Sgt. Morgan Wong of the Royal Edmonton Regiment from Edmonton, Atla.
Canadian Armed Forces and provincial leaders address the CFB Wainwright tragedy.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirms four people dead, 39 in hospital and at least 19 in critical condition.
Carney addresses tragedy at CFB Wainwright from Ottawa, calling it “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime.”
Officials confirm at least seven fatalities in CFB Wainwright tragedy.
Mayoral candidate in Oro Medonte says her son was critically injured in the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.
Canadian Armed Forces say emergency responders continue their work and the situation continues to evolve, the full extent of the impact remains under assessment.
Natation Defence Minister David McGuinty addresses the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta, confirming at least two fatalities and multiple injuries.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and provincial leaders across Canada begin reacting to the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.
Pray for Wainwright, everyone.
There has been a serious incident that caused a fire at CFB Wainwright. Thank you to the brave firefighters and emergency responders working to save lives.
I have spoken to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence to offer our support to everyone on the base and in the community.
To everyone in the area, please stay safe, follow local emergency instructions, and keep roads clear for first responders.
— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 18, 2026
Prime Minister Mark Carney shares social media post about “serious incident” that triggered a large-scale fire at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.
A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.
Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.
We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our relevant ministers and officials.
— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026
Municipality of Wainwright says emergency responders are actively assessing the situation and working to protect people, property, and critical infrastructure.
Fire ignites within the training area of Canadian Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta.