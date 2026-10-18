New details, timeline on deadly fire at CFB Wainwright

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and provincial leaders across Canada begin reacting to the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.

Pray for Wainwright, everyone.

There has been a serious incident that caused a fire at CFB Wainwright. Thank you to the brave firefighters and emergency responders working to save lives.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence to offer our support to everyone on the base and in the community.

To everyone in the area, please stay safe, follow local emergency instructions, and keep roads clear for first responders.

— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 18, 2026