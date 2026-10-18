No sign of ‘terrorist activity’ in deadly fire at Alberta military base: Forces

The Armed Forces say there’s no indication a fire that erupted at an Alberta military base, resulting in deaths and injuries, was the result of terrorist activity.

The fire ripped through a training area at CFB Wainwright — around 200 km southeast of Edmonton — on Saturday, spreading beyond the massive base southeast of Edmonton.

The military says it’s not confirming details or numbers of casualties until families have been notified.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says he’s on his way to Edmonton and will be briefed on the latest developments. Prime Minister Mark Carney is also expected to be speaking Sunday regarding the fatal fire at CFB Wainwright.

Late Saturday, the minister underscored the seriousness of the fire, saying he couldn’t “recall an incident like this in recent memory.”

The Forces say the full extent of the fire is still being determined.

“While the incident remains under investigation, at this time, there are no indications that it was the result of any terrorist activity,” a spokesperson said in an email to The Canadian Press on Sunday.

“We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Fire crews worked to beat back flames that spread beyond the base and prevented the fire from reaching the town of Wainwright, where at least 10 ambulances were seen parked in and around the local health centre late Saturday.

Acute Care Alberta said significant medical resources were needed to respond and that a “code orange had been activated at several hospitals across the province.

It said the code is declared when health resources need to be co-ordinated for “an incident that results in multiple severe patients needing care at the same time.”

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada’s largest military training facilities and regularly hosts major training exercises involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Fire disrupts advance vote

The fire also disrupted advance voting for Monday’s provincial referendum on whether Alberta should hold a binding separation vote.

Elections Alberta said two advance polling locations — in Lloydminster and Vermilion — were closed early Saturday and the ballots transported securely.

Felt across the country

Oro-Medonte mayoral candidate Cathy Keane confirmed on a Facebook post that her son was critically injured in the blaze, saying, “Overnight, our family received the devastating news that our eldest son is among the military personnel critically injured in the incident in Wainwright, Alberta, on Saturday. As a mother, right now I need to be with my son and family. I will be travelling to Alberta and unable to continue door-knocking for the remainder of the mayoral campaign. Please share the pinned post with my information with your neighbours, friends and your community.”

She’d ended her statement saying, “Right now, I ask for your understanding as our family navigates an incredibly difficult and uncertain time. We are grateful for the kindness and support of our friends and community. Please hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight.”