Police search for man in suspected arson in Danforth Village

Security footage showing a man wanted in connection with a suspected arson in Danforth Village on October 17, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2026 10:53 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson investigation in Danforth Village.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the Danforth Avenue and Sibley Avenue area around 6 p.m. on October 17.

Investigators say a man went to a business in the area, pausing briefly by the doorway before leaving.

“Shortly after a fire starts from where the suspect leaves, causing extensive damage,” police said in a release on Sunday.

The man is described as having a light complextion, between 60 and 70 years of age, five-feet-eight to five-feet-10 with an average build, bald and short grey facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, dark pants, white shoes and a black and white toque.

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