Police search for SUV in Brampton hit-and-run

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2026 7:04 am.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a vehicle after a man was seriously injured after being struck in a Brampton parking lot.

Investigators say the incident occurred in a commercial lot in the Orenda Road East and Rutherford Road area just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The vehicle, believed to an SUV, fled the scene. It will have front end damage, according to police.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

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