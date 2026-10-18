Police search for SUV in Brampton hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a vehicle after a man was seriously injured after being struck in a Brampton parking lot.

Investigators say the incident occurred in a commercial lot in the Orenda Road East and Rutherford Road area just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The vehicle, believed to an SUV, fled the scene. It will have front end damage, according to police.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.