Private jet skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airport

FILE - People check into their flights at Harry Reid International Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anna Wilder, The Associated Press,

Posted October 18, 2026 5:16 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2026 7:04 pm.

A private jet went off the end of a runway during a planned takeoff at Las Vegas’ main airport Sunday and hit a perimeter fence, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the 11 a.m. mishap at Harry Reid International Airport, said airport spokesperson Monika Bertaki. She didn’t say what caused the plane, a Dassault Falcon 50, to go off the runway.

Two runways were closed for inspection after the incident and the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused planned flights to the airport, causing delays.

As of August, the airport had over 370,000 operations and more than 34 million passengers so far in 2026.

___

Wilder is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Anna Wilder, The Associated Press

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