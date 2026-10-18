Trump endorses embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, listens during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press,

Posted October 18, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2026 11:35 am.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late in his reelection campaign, a coveted boost because of Trump’s popularity but one that the American had withheld for months as the vote neared and the leaders’ strategies in the Middle East diverged.

Trump said in a post on social media that Netanyahu “has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Israelis are set to vote Oct. 27, in the first national elections since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The absence of an endorsement was a setback for the Likud politician, who had billed his tight ties to the Republican president as a selling point for staying in power.

“Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and work together,” Netanyahu said in a statement in Hebrew posted on X. “Together we will complete the mission!”

His Likud Party attached to the statement a 35-second video showing clips of the two leaders together and Trump praising Netanyahu.

It was not immediately clear what impact the endorsement would have on what is expected to be a tight race. Trump is still popular in Israel, but many Israelis, including leading commentators, have expressed disappointment over the inconclusive outcome of the Iran war and Trump’s ceasefire proposal, which fell short of many of the countries’ key goals when they jointly launched the war in February.

In his post, Trump again threatened to “soon finish the job” against Iran “unless they change their ways, rapidly,” but added he might not want to if Netanyahu loses the election. “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said.

He said Netanyahu had been “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself.”

Trump endorsed Netanyahu in past elections and in November he sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog asking him to pardon Netanyahu on corruption charges.

But Trump’s comments about Netanyahu in recent months had been much more subdued, and he repeatedly demurred when asking if he would back the prime minister. The president, when asked in a Time magazine interview published this month about backing the Israeli leader, said, ”I’m not involved in politics anymore,” despite his campaigning for and endorsing U.S. politicians.

Trump, especially in his second term, has sought to give his stamp of approval to candidates in foreign elections and claimed credit when they have been successful. He endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his unsuccessful bid for a fifth term, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, and several Latin American leaders.

Trump and Netanyahu have been close allies and seemed more aligned than ever in the wake of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in 2025. But over the course of the nearly eight-month war with Iran this year, they have had disagreements.

Trump criticized Israel’s decision to attack a key Iranian gas field in the first weeks of the war. In June, he called Netanyahu “crazy.” Trump also said that he was “a little bit perturbed” as Israel’s fighting with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon was holding back peace talks with Iran.

Beyond Iran, Netanyahu in August rejected Trump’s latest plan to advance a stalled ceasefire in Gaza, pushing back on the U.S. administration’s call for Israel to withdraw from territory it controls in Gaza until Hamas has been disarmed.

___

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No sign of 'terrorist activity' in deadly fire at Alberta military base: Forces

The Armed Forces say there's no indication a fire that erupted at an Alberta military base, resulting in deaths and injuries, was the result of terrorist activity. The fire ripped through a training...

18m ago

Brad Bradford pledges to ease Toronto traffic gridlock, especially during major events

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says events like the Toronto Waterfront Marathon highlight that the city needs to do a better job of coordinating events with major road closures.

55m ago

Mississauga cracks down on illegal election signs as candidates report vandalism

Mississauga election signs have become another flashpoint in an already heated mayoral race, with the city removing illegally placed signs while candidates are reporting vandalism and disputes over sign placement.

3h ago

Police search for man in suspected arson in Danforth Village

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson investigation in Danforth Village

1h ago

Top Stories

No sign of 'terrorist activity' in deadly fire at Alberta military base: Forces

The Armed Forces say there's no indication a fire that erupted at an Alberta military base, resulting in deaths and injuries, was the result of terrorist activity. The fire ripped through a training...

18m ago

Brad Bradford pledges to ease Toronto traffic gridlock, especially during major events

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says events like the Toronto Waterfront Marathon highlight that the city needs to do a better job of coordinating events with major road closures.

55m ago

Mississauga cracks down on illegal election signs as candidates report vandalism

Mississauga election signs have become another flashpoint in an already heated mayoral race, with the city removing illegally placed signs while candidates are reporting vandalism and disputes over sign placement.

3h ago

Police search for man in suspected arson in Danforth Village

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson investigation in Danforth Village

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
TMU research examines menopause, memory and brain health

October 18 marks World Menopause Day, and a Toronto university is studying how the menstrual change impacts the health of the brain. Rashmeen Rupal reports.

2h ago

0:31
No winning ticket for $90M lottery jackpot

Canada's record breaking $90 million lottery jackpot is still up for grabs.

8h ago

2:47
Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from the U.S. during the winter months

Your electricity this winter might be coming from the U-S -- not Ontario. Mark McAllister breaks down the new deal between the province's electricity operator and an energy provider south of the border.

October 16, 2026 7:21 pm EST EST

2:44
Cool temperatures, sunny skies Saturday

Toronto will experience cool temperatures on Saturday with a risk of morning frost, the day also brings sunny skies that are set to last throughout next week.

October 16, 2026 7:04 pm EST EST

0:55
Savannah Bananas are coming to Canada

The entertaining Savannah Bananas team are brining their baseball circus to Canada as the team is set to play in Toronto and Winnipeg in 2027.

October 16, 2026 3:06 pm EST EST

More Videos