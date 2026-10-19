 Are our drug laws making things worse?

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found that a section of Canada’s Controlled Drug and Substances Act was unconstitutional, and gave Ottawa six months to fix it.

The ruling came after a pair of drug activists, Eris Nyx and Jeremy Kalicum, were convicted on drug trafficking charges after their downtown Vancouver compassion club, DULF, was raided by police in 2023. Their charges have since been stayed.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Michelle Gamage, a health reporter from The Tyee, and Dr. Dan Small, a medical anthropologist with the University of British Columbia, to discuss the politicization of harm reduction efforts, and how initiatives like DULF could be the solution to B.C.’s drug crisis.

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