The Big Story

 Are our drug laws making things worse?

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Aug. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 19, 2026 7:26 am.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found that a section of Canada’s Controlled Drug and Substances Act was unconstitutional, and gave Ottawa six months to fix it. 

The ruling came after a pair of drug activists, Eris Nyx and Jeremy Kalicum, were convicted on drug trafficking charges after their downtown Vancouver compassion club, DULF, was raided by police in 2023. Their charges have since been stayed.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Michelle Gamage, a health reporter from The Tyee, and Dr. Dan Small, a medical anthropologist with the University of British Columbia, to discuss the politicization of harm reduction efforts, and how initiatives like DULF could be the solution to B.C.’s drug crisis.

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