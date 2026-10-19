Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out for season with blood clots in lungs: report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 19, 2026 11:32 am.

Jalen Hurts’ season is over.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will not return after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Eagles revealed a blood clot had been found in his calf.

He has since been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and will go on blood thinners, preventing him from participating in football activities, agent Nicole Lynn said in a statement on Monday.

Hurts, 28, is expected to make a full recovery and resume his football career when off blood thinners, per Lynn.

Fourth-year pro Tanner McKee filled in for Hurts on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, going 26-for-45 for 215 yards and one touchdown.

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