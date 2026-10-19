JD Vance declines to endorse Netanyahu for reelection, says he’s focusing on midterms

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse in Hendersonville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

By Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press,

Posted October 19, 2026 10:13 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2026 10:31 pm.

Vice President JD Vance declined Monday to endorse Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection a day after President Donald Trump endorsed the embattled Israeli leader.

“The president has the most influential endorsement in American or international political history,” Vance said during an interview with journalist Mark Halperin.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on the midterms,” Vance said, while traveling Monday to campaign for Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley of North Carolina. “So, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

Vance has campaigned for a foreign leader — then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, last spring before the right-wing leader’s party lost that country’s parliamentary election.

Vance’s deference to Trump on Netanyahu comes at an extraordinarily sensitive time for Jewish Americans and the U.S. alliance with Israel. Concerns about antisemitism have surged across the political spectrum ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans have been eager to portray Democrats, notably Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, as hostile toward Jews and Israel, while they deal with their own internal schisms.

Vance has faced skepticism from Jewish Republicans about his commitment to Jewish Americans and the U.S. alliance with Israel.

Last month, Vance spoke privately in Las Vegas to the Republican Jewish Coalition, a leading GOP group committed to advocating for a strong U.S. relationship with Israel and against antisemitism.

Vance left a positive impression on his RJC audience while stopping short of disavowing influential conservative podcast host Tucker Carlson.

Vance has faced general questions about his association with Carlson, a former Fox News host who faced backlash last year for interviewing antisemite Nick Fuentes on his podcast.

In June, Vance sharply criticized members of Israel’s government for opposing Trump’s efforts to resolve the war with Iran.

In July, Vance said elements of the Israeli government had tried to influence American sentiment to derail negotiations.

“There are some people within their system that we know beyond a shadow of a doubt are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely,” Vance said during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Voting goes into overtime as watch parties start in Alberta separation vote

EDMONTON — Voting went overtime in Alberta’s separation referendum Monday night, but that didn’t stop the parties from getting started.

6m ago

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

5h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

14h ago

Top Stories

Voting goes into overtime as watch parties start in Alberta separation vote

EDMONTON — Voting went overtime in Alberta’s separation referendum Monday night, but that didn’t stop the parties from getting started.

6m ago

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

5h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Beluga whale relocated from Marineland dies at Seaworld San Diego

A nine-year-old beluga whale named 'Cyprus' relocated from Marineland has died at Seaworld San Diego.

12h ago

2:49
Toronto officer receives conditional discharge in corruption investigation

A Toronto police officer received a conditional discharge in relation to the Project South corruption investigation.

9h ago

3:09
Victims identified in fatal CFB Wainwright fire

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

9h ago

2:52
Toronto man billed for impossible road trip

Could you drive 4,100 kilometres in a single day and only stop for fuel twice over an entire week? One Toronto man says that's exactly what his rental car bill suggests happened. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

0:46
Strong wind behind rapid fire spreading at CFB Wainwright

The rapid spread of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was caused by extreme weather, says Major General Wade Rutland.

15h ago

More Videos