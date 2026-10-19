Longtime CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour leaving network after a storied career of 43 years

FILE - Christiane Amanpour attends Variety's Power of Women in New York on April 5, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) 2019 Invision

By Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press,

Posted October 19, 2026 1:28 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2026 2:10 pm.

Longtime CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour will be leaving CNN after 43 years at the network.

The network’s chief international anchor will scale back her daily show, “Amanpour,” on CNN International to once a week at the beginning of 2027, and end the show at the end of May, leaving the network the following month. She said in a statement that she looks forward to “interesting new projects down the line.”

Amanpour, 68, also will end her PBS show, “Amanpour and Company,” at the end of the year, she said in her statement, shared by CNN. She will continue her podcast, “The Ex Files,” with her ex-husband, Jamie Rubin, a former U.S. diplomat.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in the statement.

Amanpour also said she would “always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Amanpour’s exit coincides with a new era at CNN as it comes under a new owner, Skydance. After a yearlong process, Skydance-owned Paramount closed its $81 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6. The merger unites under one roof two giants in TV news — CBS and CNN.

On a personal front. Amanpour has spoken openly about her 2021 diagnosis of ovarian cancer and its later recurrence, calling it “the invisible killer.” She has urged others to “get all the scans that you can.”

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