Man arrested in alleged assault on TTC bus

Toronto police say a 45‑year‑old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated assault that left one person injured on a TTC bus last week.

Officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area on Oct. 14 around 11:54 a.m. after the victim was allegedly assaulted.

According to police, the victim was on a TTC bus traveling westbound on Eglinton Avenue West when the suspect boarded the same bus and Dufferin Street and sat behind the victim. Then, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim unprovoked.

Investigators say the victim was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the area.

Police issued a public appeal following the incident, and on Monday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Yetebarek Woldemichael, 45, of no fixed address. He is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.