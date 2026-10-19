Mounties investigate after man flashes knife at youth in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A road leads to the town hall in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2026 7:43 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2026 8:24 pm.

TUMBLER RIDGE — Mounties in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., say a man is in custody after flashing a knife at youth over the weekend.

They say the incident happened late Saturday evening in the small town, which gained international attention earlier this year after a mass shooter killed eight victims, including six children, before turning the weapon on herself.

Police say officers responded to the knife report at the 100-block of Kinuseo Avenue and apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act.

They say he was brought to a hospital by officers but was released Monday and brought back to Tumbler Ridge, where he will remain in custody until he attends court.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says the Mounties want to assure the public that they are taking the situation very seriously and there is no further risk to the public, though the investigation is ongoing.

She says the detachment appreciates all the information received from the public and commends the youth involved for quickly reporting it to police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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