A man previously connected to a major romance fraud investigation in Durham Region is now facing additional criminal charges after more alleged victims came forward, according to police.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said 41-year-old Salvatore Malandrino of Marmora was arrested on Aug. 31 following an investigation into allegations that multiple women were financially exploited while involved in romantic relationships with him.

Police said a press conference held on Sept. 3 generated new information from members of the public, prompting additional alleged victims to contact investigators.

As a result, Malandrino has now been charged with one additional count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of making a false statement to procure a loan.

He remains in custody.

The latest charges come after investigators publicly detailed what they described as a lengthy and sophisticated romance fraud scheme that allegedly targeted multiple women over several years.

According to police, the investigation examined allegations dating from 2020 through November 2025. Investigators previously alleged that at least five victims were deceived into providing significant sums of money after the accused gained their trust through personal relationships.

Police previously alleged the victims and accused met through everyday interactions, including a dog-training business and a local gym, rather than through online dating platforms. Investigators claimed the accused portrayed himself as a successful entrepreneur, business owner and romantic partner while making false representations about his finances, business opportunities, health and future plans.

At the time of his arrest, Malandrino was charged with multiple offences, including fraud over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a release order and uttering forged documents. Police alleged victims lost more than $1 million over a five-year period.

Investigators continue to believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who believes they may have been defrauded or financially deceived while in a romantic relationship with the accused to contact police.