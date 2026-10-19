Oro-Medonte mayoral candidate’s son injured in CFB Wainwright fire

The son of Oro-Medonte mayoral candidate Cathy Keane was critically injured in the CFB Wainwright fire on oct. 17, 2026. FACEBOOK/Cathy Keane

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2026 11:13 am.

The son of an Oro-Medonte, Ont., mayoral candidate was critically injured in the fatal fire at CFB Wainwright on Saturday that claimed the lives of four soldiers and injured dozens of others.

In a post on Facebook, Cathy Keane confirmed that her eldest son was among the 39 injured in the blaze.

“As a mother, right now I need to be with my son and family,” she wrote, adding that she will be travelling to Alberta and will not be able to continue door-knocking for the remainder of the campaign.

“I want residents to know that I am still in the race for Mayor of Oro-Medonte, and I stand by my commitment to our friends, families and neighbours more than ever. My belief in this community and the future we can build together has not changed,” she said.

In the post she also encouraged community members to read about her platform in the pinned posts on her Facebook page, with the hope that it will “help residents understand my priorities and the commitments I have made to our township as online voting continues.”

She ended her statement saying, “Right now, I ask for your understanding as our family navigates an incredibly difficult and uncertain time. We are grateful for the kindness and support of our friends and community. Please hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight.”

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The blaze is believed to have ignited as a result of ongoing training exercises with live munitions and started as a grass fire roughly a kilometre away from where soldiers were training for an upcoming deployment to Latvia in 2027.

According to Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the 1st Canadian Division, leaders were aware of the fire but it was not deemed a threat initially. However, sudden strong winds sent flames across the Prairie landscape in seconds, ripping through the training area.

The Armed Forces confirmed early Sunday that there’s no indication that the fire was the result of terrorist activity.

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