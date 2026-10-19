Peel Regional Police (PRP) are set to announce the results of Project High Guard, an eight-month investigation targeting a violent criminal network allegedly linked to carjackings and high-end vehicle thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Mississauga, where police and community leaders are expected to provide details about the investigation.

According to Peel police, Project High Guard focused on a violent criminal network connected to carjackings and the theft of luxury vehicles throughout the GTA.

Police have not released additional details about the investigation ahead of the announcement.