Toronto police officer guilty of charge in Project South investigation receives conditional discharge

One of the Toronto police officers charged in the Project South investigation has received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a computer.

Const. Elias Mouawad pled guilty to the charge late last month. He will be on probation for one year and must complete 100 hours of community service.

A conditional discharge was a minimum sentence required for this charge, but the judge said mitigating factors included that he pled guilty as quickly as possible and has expressed remorse.

His lawyer, Peter Brauti, said his client was relieved the criminal part is over.

“He was a small fish in what’s clearly a big case and he just wants to move on with his life and his career,” said Brauti.

Brauti said Mouawad intends to go to the police tribunal hearing and fight for his job.

Mouawad is one of eight current and former Toronto police officers charged in connection to the corruption case.

He was the second to plead guilty after Derek McCormick entered a guilty plea for theft under $5,000 and breach of trust (stealing found property) back in June.

Project South began in June 2025 when York Regional Police dismantled an alleged plot to murder a member of corrections management who was working at a Ontario correctional institution.

The seven-month-long investigation found officers unlawfully accessed information, which was then funneled to criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offences.