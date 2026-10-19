Richard Riehle, dependable TV and film character actor who was in ‘Glory’ and ‘Office Space,’ dies

This image released by Multicom Entertainment Group, Inc. shows Richard Riehle, center, during the filming of "The Cowboy Killer." (Ben Solenberger/ Multicom Entertainment Group, Inc. via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press,

Posted October 19, 2026 7:20 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2026 7:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Riehle, a prolific character actor in TV and film who often played authority figures but was equally skilled at comedy, notably playing a sad-sack product manager in “Office Space,” has died. He was 78.

Wright Entertainment Inc. said Monday that Riehle had died Oct. 15 but disclosed no cause or details. “Our industry has lost an exceptional talent, and our community has lost a truly wonderful man,” said a statement.

Riehle’s almost five-decade career included playing a quartermaster in the Civil War drama “Glory,” a prison guard in “The Fugitive,” an air marshal in “Executive Decision,” a police officer in a guest spot on “The West Wing” and a principal on the TV adaptation of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

“If a casting director has found themselves in need of a burly, blustery, mustachioed man for their project, Richard Riehle has likely been near the top of their list,” The AV Club said in 2017.

He fell into acting as a senior at the University of Notre Dame. He couldn’t really afford to stay another year but was told he could take all the credits he needed in speech and drama in one semester. He stayed.

“I spent a semester doing anything and everything that you do in the theater — acting, directing, building sets, etc. — and then for some reason they liked what I did enough that they got me a teaching assistantship at the University of Minnesota. So I went on and got my MFA (Masters of Fine Arts). I figured, ‘What the heck? If they’re gonna pay me to do it, I’m gonna do it!’” he told the AV Club.

He had his first lines in the 1977 movie “Joyride” alongside Desi Arnaz Jr., Anne Lockhart, Robert Carradine and Melanie Griffith. He’d go on to appear in the broad comedy “Bridesmaids,” the comedy-mystery “Shadows and Fog” for Woody Allen, “Black Rain” with Michael Douglas and the sitcom “Grounded For Life.”

He had an affinity to the “Star Trek” world, landing parts in three franchises — “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1992, “Star Trek: Voyager” in 2000 and “Star Trek: Enterprise” in 2004. He was on Broadway three times, including with Paul Giamatti in a 1999 revival of “The Iceman Cometh.”

One of his most beloved roles was in the 1999 film “Office Space,” as Tom Smykowski, an expendable employee at Initech facing getting laid off despite insisting, “I have people skills!”

“Beyond his immense talent, he will be remembered for his genuine goodness, boundless kindness, and unwavering generosity, particularly toward emerging actors and filmmakers, whom he encouraged and supported at every opportunity,” Wright Entertainment said.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

10h ago

Toronto police make 4th arrest in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

4h ago

Man arrested in alleged assault on TTC bus

Toronto police say a 45‑year‑old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated assault that left one person injured on a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Dufferin...

1h ago

Top Stories

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

1h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

10h ago

Toronto police make 4th arrest in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

4h ago

Man arrested in alleged assault on TTC bus

Toronto police say a 45‑year‑old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated assault that left one person injured on a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Dufferin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:03
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about CFB Wainwright tragedy

Four people have been killed and dozens have been injured following a fatal fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta in what Prime Minister Mark Carney called "one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime.”

October 18, 2026 1:13 pm EST EST

0:31
No winning ticket for $90M lottery jackpot

Canada's record breaking $90 million lottery jackpot is still up for grabs.

October 18, 2026 3:45 am EST EST

2:47
Ontario signs contract to buy electricity from the U.S. during the winter months

Your electricity this winter might be coming from the U-S -- not Ontario. Mark McAllister breaks down the new deal between the province's electricity operator and an energy provider south of the border.

October 16, 2026 7:21 pm EST EST

2:44
Cool temperatures, sunny skies Saturday

Toronto will experience cool temperatures on Saturday with a risk of morning frost, the day also brings sunny skies that are set to last throughout next week.

October 16, 2026 7:04 pm EST EST

3:12
Waymo to test out self-driving cars in Toronto

Toronto could become the first city in Canada to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing service after Waymo announced plans to begin laying the groundwork for a launch in the city by 2028.

October 16, 2026 10:38 am EST EST

More Videos