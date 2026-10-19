Two charged, 127 kg of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge: CBSA

A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2026 9:45 pm.

Canada Border Services Agency says two men were charged after the seizure of 127 kilograms of suspected cocaine at Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., last month. 

The CBSA alleges the drug was seized from a commercial truck arriving from the United States after it was referred for a secondary examination on Sept. 11.

The federal agency says officers discovered the cocaine in the truck’s trailer with the help of a detector dog. 

Officials say CBSA officers arrested a 61-year-old and a 41-year-old, both from Mississauga, and transferred them to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

They say both suspects were charged with the importation and possession cocaine for the purpose of trafficking by the Mounties. 

The CBSA says its southern Ontario region has seized 1.67 metric tonnes of cocaine so far this year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026. 

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