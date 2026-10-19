York police have charged a Vaughan man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old woman earlier this month.

The woman, who police say was a live-in caregiver on her way to work, exited a bus at Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. She was walking northbound along the narrow shoulder of Pine Valley when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle that was also travelling northbound.

The driver involved allegedly fled the scene. She wasn’t found until two days later when a passerby noticed a suitcase that belonged to the victim on the side of the road before 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Through security video obtained from the public and vehicle debris found at the scene, police were able to determine the woman had been struck by a Mercedes-Benz sprinter van.

On Friday, Kamel Hazime, 41, of Vaughan, was arrested and charged with failure to stop after accident resulting in death. The suspect vehicle remains outstanding.

His photo has been released and investigators are asking anyone who interacted with the suspect in relation to a damaged Mercedes-Benz sprinter van to contact police.