33 military members injured in fire remain in hospital, defence minister says

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says 33 members of the Canadian Armed Forces remain in hospital after a deadly fire swept through a training ground at the military base in Wainwright, Alta., on Saturday.

McGuinty was in Wainwright on Monday, where he visited both the base and CAF members who are recovering in a local hospital.

The minister says he will not comment on the condition of those in hospital out of respect for their privacy.

McGuinty describes the situation as “delicate and evolving” for those who are still in hospital and the government will provide all necessary support to them and their families.

On Sunday, the Canadian Armed Forces said four people were killed in the fire and 39 injured, including 19 critically.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday there are 50 investigators on the ground examining what happened when a grass fire tore through the area where a training exercise was taking place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press