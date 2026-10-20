A look at past referendums in Canada as Albertans reject future separation vote

People participate in an independence rally in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Quebec referendum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2026 4:36 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2026 5:18 am.

Albertans voted in a referendum Monday against separation. In early results, about 76 per cent of said they wanted the province to stay in Canada, while 24 per cent said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

Here’s a look at some of the other referendums held across Canada:

2021 — Alberta on daylight time

The province asked residents whether it should adopt year-round daylight time — the time often used across Canada in the summer — to put an end to twice-yearly clock changes.

Out of more than 1 million votes, 50.2 per cent were against the idea, while 48.8 per cent were in favour of ditching clock changes.

Premier Danielle Smith announced this year that starting Nov. 1, the province is adopting year-round daylight time.

She said it’s to gauge opinion and that most people will agree. She said if she’s wrong, the government could put the matter to a vote in 2027.

2019 — Prince Edward Island electoral reform

Voters weighed in on electoral reform alongside the provincial election.

It followed similar votes in 2016 and 2005, which both failed to eliminate the voting practice known as “first past the post.”

The referendum asked: “Should Prince Edward Island change its voting system to a mixed member proportional voting system?”

The threshold for a win in either direction would have been 17, but neither side was able to secure that number — 13 districts voted against, while 14 voted in favour.

2018 — British Columbia electoral reform

After failed votes in 2009 and 2005, the province held a third referendum on electoral reform.

Out of all ballots received, 61.3 per cent voted to keep first past the post, while proportional representation got 38.7 per cent.

2007 — Ontario electoral reform

The referendum asked voters to chose between the existing first-past-the-post or the mixed-member proportional systems.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected mixed-member proportional representation, with Elections Ontario figures showing roughly 1.5 million people voted for change, while nearly 2.7 million voted against it.

2001 — New Brunswick video lottery terminals

Voters were asked whether the province should ban VLTs, following a 1999 campaign promise by former premier Bernard Lord.

“Should the province of New Brunswick continue to permit the legal and regulated operation of video gaming devices, commonly known as video lottery terminals?”

About 53 per cent were in favour of keeping VLTs, while 47 per cent were opposed.

New Brunswick was the first to allow VLTs after Ottawa, in 1985, allowed provinces and territories to operate the machines.

1997 — Newfoundland education

Newfoundlanders voted in on the churches’ role in the province’s education system.

The referendum asked: “Do you support a single school system where all children, regardless of their religious affiliation, attend the same schools where opportunities for religious education and observances are provided?”

More than 70 per cent of voters wanted to create a non-denominational public education system still allowing religious instruction and observance, ending the church-run school system.

In a similar vote two years earlier, voters narrowly approved the government’s plan to reform the church-run education system.

1995 — Quebec sovereignty

A razor-thin majority rejected the idea of the province leaving Confederation and becoming its own country.

In a dramatic campaign, the sovereigntist side came from behind to take a lead in the polls in the final weeks before the vote. In the end, 50.58 per cent voted no.

Another vote was held in 1980, and 60 per cent also said no to sovereignty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

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