Bike lane standoff sends construction crews packing

A tense standoff unfolded in Etobicoke Tuesday night, as roughly 100 protesters gathered around construction equipment being used to remove the protected bike lanes along Bloor Street West.

What started as a rally marking one week since protesters first managed to stop the removal of the bike lanes quickly escalated into a standoff between demonstrators and construction crews.

On one side of Bloor Street West, a construction crew eventually packed up its equipment and left, but then protesters moved across the street where another crew’s machinery was waiting.

As the situation continued to unfold, the Toronto police public order unit arrived, surrounding the construction equipment as protesters remained on scene.

The crowd continued to voice its opposition to the removal, while cycling advocates argued the protected bike lanes are critical to keeping people safe on the roads.

Meanwhile, the province is moving ahead with its plan to remove the bike lanes and restore space for vehicle traffic.

Supporters of the removal have argued the lanes contribute to congestion, while cycling advocates warn taking them away could put cyclists at great risk.

Since the protest started, four people have been arrested and charged. It’s unclear when crews will be able to resume work.