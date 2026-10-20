Bike lane standoff sends construction crews packing

Photo shows a tense standoff between police, construction crews and bike lane advocates on Tues. Oct. 20, 2026. (CityNews)

By Catalina Gillies and Denio Lourenco

Posted October 20, 2026 11:21 pm.

A tense standoff unfolded in Etobicoke Tuesday night, as roughly 100 protesters gathered around construction equipment being used to remove the protected bike lanes along Bloor Street West.

What started as a rally marking one week since protesters first managed to stop the removal of the bike lanes quickly escalated into a standoff between demonstrators and construction crews.

On one side of Bloor Street West, a construction crew eventually packed up its equipment and left, but then protesters moved across the street where another crew’s machinery was waiting.

As the situation continued to unfold, the Toronto police public order unit arrived, surrounding the construction equipment as protesters remained on scene.

The crowd continued to voice its opposition to the removal, while cycling advocates argued the protected bike lanes are critical to keeping people safe on the roads.

Meanwhile, the province is moving ahead with its plan to remove the bike lanes and restore space for vehicle traffic.

Supporters of the removal have argued the lanes contribute to congestion, while cycling advocates warn taking them away could put cyclists at great risk.

Since the protest started, four people have been arrested and charged. It’s unclear when crews will be able to resume work.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Control tower evacuated at Toronto Pearson Airport, leading to flight delays

A control tower at Toronto Pearson International Airport was evacuated late Tuesday evening, leading to a series of delayed flights. In a social media post shared just after 10 p.m., airport officials...

1h ago

New lawsuit filed challenging Trump's tariffs on Canada

A U.S. food importer has filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of International Trade challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs targeting Canada.

6h ago

Halloween on Church returns to The Village for two-day event

A spooky Halloween bash is set to take over the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood next week for a beastly two-day event that promises to bring out a few ghastly ghouls and sexy skeletons. The annual event...

2h ago

Swearing-in of newly-elected trustees in supervised Ontario school boards to be delayed: source

The Ministry of Education does not plan on swearing in newly elected trustees immediately following the municipal elections next week, a source with the provincial government tells CityNews. The Toronto...

7h ago

Top Stories

Control tower evacuated at Toronto Pearson Airport, leading to flight delays

A control tower at Toronto Pearson International Airport was evacuated late Tuesday evening, leading to a series of delayed flights. In a social media post shared just after 10 p.m., airport officials...

1h ago

New lawsuit filed challenging Trump's tariffs on Canada

A U.S. food importer has filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of International Trade challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs targeting Canada.

6h ago

Halloween on Church returns to The Village for two-day event

A spooky Halloween bash is set to take over the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood next week for a beastly two-day event that promises to bring out a few ghastly ghouls and sexy skeletons. The annual event...

2h ago

Swearing-in of newly-elected trustees in supervised Ontario school boards to be delayed: source

The Ministry of Education does not plan on swearing in newly elected trustees immediately following the municipal elections next week, a source with the provincial government tells CityNews. The Toronto...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
A great day for Canada' Carney says after Alberta votes

Federal leaders are welcoming Alberta's decision to stay in Canada - but not yet saying much about the other 9 questions on the ballot, which may require difficult constitutional changes.

36m ago

1:39
Sunshine continues but risk of frost for some GTA areas

A sunny outlook for the rest of the week but a risk for frost with cooler temperatures overnight. The latest forecast from weather specialist Kabir Bageria.

10h ago

5:05
Down to the wire in Toronto mayoral race; latest poll and campaigning

The latest on the Toronto mayoral race with less than a week to go until election day. Alan Carter has the latest.

11h ago

3:33
Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, as advocacy groups are set to hold a rally Tuesday. The latest developments from Afua Baah.

10h ago

5:37
Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 west if elected Mississauga mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie reveals details of her plan for a western expansion of the TTC's Line 2, if elected mayor of that city. Nick Westoll has the details.

10h ago

More Videos