Christina Applegate says her doctor told her she was misdiagnosed with MS

FILE - Christina Applegate arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press,

Posted October 20, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2026 1:32 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christina Applegate, who has candidly shared raw details about her journey with multiple sclerosis for years, revealed Monday her doctor says she doesn’t have the autoimmune disease and was misdiagnosed.

“I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me,” the actor said on the latest edition of her podcast “MeSsy,” along with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has been public about her own battle with MS.

Applegate first publicly announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with the disorder that causes the immune system to attack the cells in the central nervous system.

On Monday’s podcast, Applegate revealed that despite the misdiagnosis, she still has “every symptom of someone with MS,” adding, “I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room.”

There is no single test for MS, and a diagnosis usually involves ruling out other causes. It can take years and seeing multiple doctors before one puts the clues together.

Applegate said the news had put her in an odd place since she and Sigler have become prominent advocates for people with MS.

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” she said. “It’s very unnerving, and it’s really confusing for me.”

Most autoimmune diseases, especially in adults, aren’t caused by a specific gene defect. Instead, a variety of genes that affect immune functions can make people susceptible. Scientists say it then takes an “environmental” trigger, such as an infection, smoking or pollutants, to set the disease in motion.

On the podcast and earlier this year while promoting her memoir, “You with the Sad Eyes,” the Emmy-winning Applegate has been candid about unpredictable symptoms that have forced her to use diapers and scoot down stairs on her butt.

“My life has in some ways shrunk to the size of my California king,” she writes in her book.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

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