A control tower at Toronto Pearson International Airport was evacuated late Tuesday evening, leading to a series of delayed flights.

In a social media post shared just after 10 p.m., airport officials said its Apron Management Unit Tower was evacuated due to reports of smoke.

“Staff have since returned and resumed operations, but an air traffic management initiative is in effect resulting in delays to arriving and departing flights,” the post read.

“Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline,” officials added.

No other details were immediately available.