The Big Story

Keith Morrison and Diana Swain on the case of Elizabeth Bain

Elizabeth Bain

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 20, 2026 7:07 am.

Elizabeth Bain was 22 years old when she went missing from Toronto on June 19, 1990. The details of her disappearance have kept Canadians wondering for years what happened to her.

More than 35 years later, new, unreported evidence could bring her case back into focus for investigators and law enforcement alike.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Diana Swain, host of Dateline Canada, and Keith Morrison, award-winning correspondent for Dateline NBC, to discuss the mystery millions of Canadians have been trying to solve, and the resurfacing of a previous, struck-down theory as to what happened on that day in June. 

Dateline Canada premieres Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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