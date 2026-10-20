The annual fall colour display is reaching its peak in parts of southern Ontario, with forecasters saying a combination of sunny autumn days and cool nights has helped create the vibrant reds, oranges and yellows now appearing across forests, conservation areas and urban parks.

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says many popular fall destinations north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are currently experiencing peak colour conditions, while leaves have largely remained on the trees thanks to a relatively mild and storm-free season.

“When the trees stop making chlorophyll or stop making the green, you see the yellows and the oranges that have been there all along,” Ramsahai explained on Monday.

She said the more vivid reds and purples develop under a specific set of weather conditions.

“The reds and the purples, they are born and made when you get these bright sunny fall days that we had and are having and cool nights as long as we stay above the frost mark.”

The best viewing opportunities for bright fall colours

Areas including Algonquin Park and Haliburton Highlands have reached peak colour change, with roughly 50 to 60 per cent of leaves still remaining on the trees, creating ideal viewing conditions for visitors.

Ramsahai noted that fall colours are also peaking closer to home in parts of the GTA and surrounding regions.

From Forks of the Credit Provincial Park in Caledon to areas around Oakville, Burlington and even Toronto’s Don River Valley, residents are reporting spectacular displays.

“Things are peaking now for the next week,” Ramsahai said. “So, this is the time to go out and watch them.”

Further east, areas around Oshawa are seeing approximately 40 per cent colour change, while southwestern Ontario, which typically changes later because of its lower latitude and warmer temperatures, is also sitting near the 40 per cent mark.

One reason the season has lasted longer than usual is the lack of major windstorms.

“We haven’t had big fall storms,” Ramsahai said. “We haven’t had them yet. The leaves are doing quite well on the trees.”

Leaf drop remains relatively limited across much of southern Ontario, ranging from roughly 10 to 20 per cent in some regions. The combination of warmer-than-average temperatures and calmer weather has allowed many trees to retain their foliage longer, extending viewing opportunities for residents and tourists.

Ramsahai said temperatures have remained well above seasonal norms, noting that readings around 19 C were being recorded while the average daytime high for this time of year is closer to 13 C.

She added that temperatures are expected to remain above average through most of the week in Toronto and for much of the GTA, which should help preserve the colourful display.