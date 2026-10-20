Winnipeg family seeks public inquiry after inquest into fatal police shooting of Eishia Hudson

The Family of Eishia Hudson says meaningful change is needed to help prevent future tragedies. Justin Hardy reports.

By The Canadian Press and Justin Hardy

Posted October 20, 2026 3:41 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2026 8:46 pm.

The family of a First Nations girl fatally shot by Winnipeg police is renewing calls for a public inquiry into police-related deaths of Indigenous people.

Eishia Hudson was killed in 2020 after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a liquor store robbery and police chase.

The inquest into the 16-year-old’s death, which concluded last week, heard an officer fired two shots at Eishia because he believed the lives of his fellow officers were in danger.

William Hudson, Eishia’s father, says he is pushing for the province to call a public inquiry to examine the broader issue of police-related deaths and how Manitoba investigates them.

Hudson says meaningful change is needed to help prevent another tragedy.

“The wounds just don’t close; they remain open,” he said. “It’s been a tough six-and-a-half years, and we started the inquest in February and it just ended last Friday.

Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, is photographed in her bedroom with her daughter’s ashes and memorial in Winnipeg, Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The inquest examined whether the use of force was appropriate and whether systemic racism played a role in Eishia’s death because the suspects were identified as Indigenous.

The inquest heard evidence about the incident, including controversial testimony from Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit’s use-of-force expert Chris Butler.

Butler chose not to rely on a video of the incident recorded by a civilian with the reasoning that it had not undergone forensic testing.

Because of this, Hudson’s family is calling for increased accountability regarding how police-involved shootings are reviewed.

“We have to be her voice,” Hudson said. “We have to be the ones that are here to try to fight for change for our youth, for our people on these broken systems that are in our path.”

The family is calling on the province to start a public inquiry into the IIU, particularly how it handles investigations involving First Nations people. They say they feel unheard by provincial leadership.

“They were there during the protest, the rally when they weren’t in office. But when they hit office…” said Hudson.

“Where’s Wab Kinew? Where have they been? Where’s our NDP government been since I’ve been trying to call for a public inquiry?”

Premier Kinew called the inquest a “very robust process.”

“I think we need to see what (the report) said as well as what they said,” Kinew said.

In a statement to CityNews, the Winnipeg Police Service said it would not be commenting since recommendations have not yet been made by the court.

“When the court releases its report, the WPS will review any recommendations made and comment at that time.”

Judge Margaret Wiebe is to deliver her final report within six months on ways to prevent similar deaths.

Eishia Hudson is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth (Mandatory Credit)
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